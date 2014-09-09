Two women in their 90s marry in Iowa, seven decades after meeting

(Reuters) - Two Iowa women in their 90s celebrated seven decades they have spent together as a couple by getting married over the weekend in a small ceremony.

Vivian Boyack, 91, and “Nonie” Dubes, 90, exchanged vows at the First Christian Church in Davenport on Saturday. The couple then enjoyed a reception dinner with close friends and relatives, many of whom had been prodding them to marry since gay marriage became legal in Iowa in 2009.

“I felt like I was in a dream and that I would wake up and it was not going to be true,” Boyack said. “We do hope we have a few more years, but if we don’t it’s a real closing for us.”

The couple, who do not plan a honeymoon, have been inundated with phone calls and flowers from well-wishers, she said.

“It’s been crazy ... we didn’t realize people cared that much about us,” Boyack said.

The women have together visited every state in the United States except Alaska since they met 71 years ago.

They have also been dealt their share of “heartache and illness,” Boyack said. “But love is a very strong thing.”