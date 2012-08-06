FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mars rover Curiosity pierces planet's atmosphere to begin descent
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Science News
August 6, 2012 / 5:32 AM / 5 years ago

Mars rover Curiosity pierces planet's atmosphere to begin descent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PASADENA, California (Reuters) - The Mars science rover Curiosity streaked into the planet’s thin atmosphere on Sunday night and began its descent to the surface in a make-or-break landing attempt that was expected to put the probe on the surface within seven minutes, NASA said.

Mission controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles said they hoped to have confirmation shortly after 10:30 p.m. Pacific time Sunday (1:30 a.m. EDT Monday/0530 GMT) that the car-sized rover had landed as planned inside a vast, ancient crater.

If there is no radio signal from Curiosity verifying that it safely touched down, NASA officials said it could take many hours to learn the fate of the probe, sent to Mars in search of evidence the Red Planet once hosted the ingredients for life.

Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.