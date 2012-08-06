FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NASA receives first images from newly landed Mars rover Curiosity
August 6, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

NASA receives first images from newly landed Mars rover Curiosity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PASADENA, California (Reuters) - The Mars science rover Curiosity beamed back its first images from the Martian surface moments after a make-or-break landing to begin a two-year search for evidence that the Red Planet once harbored the ingredients necessary for life to evolve.

“I can’t believe this. This is unbelievable,” said Allen Chen, the deputy leader of the rover’s descent and landing team, as the first three pictures of the rocky terrain, one of them showing a wheel of the vehicle, arrived at mission control.

Reporting by Irene Klotz and Steve Gorman; Editing by Stacey Joyce

