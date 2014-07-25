FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car plows into Maryland restaurant, seven hurt: police
July 25, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Car plows into Maryland restaurant, seven hurt: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A car plowed into a lunchtime crowd outside a Baltimore barbecue restaurant on Friday, injuring seven people, police said.

Witnesses told Baltimore County a city truck rear-ended an elderly woman’s car when she stopped abruptly, sending the vehicle into several occupied picnic tables outside Andy Nelson’s Barbecue.

A police spokeswoman said seven people were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

NBC affiliate WBAL-TV posted photos online showing the damaged vehicles crushed up against the restaurant with broken umbrellas in the background. A photo posted on Twitter showed splintered wooden picnic tables in a pile.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson and Sandra Maler

