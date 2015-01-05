FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland school bus crash sends 18 to hospital
#U.S.
January 5, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland school bus crash sends 18 to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland school bus crashed into a car on Monday morning, sending 18 people to the hospital in a four-vehicle accident, school officials said.

Sixteen high school students were traveling on a bus when it rear-ended a car about one mile away from Henry E. Lackey High School in Marbury, about 30 miles south of Washington, Charles County Public Schools spokeswoman Katie O‘Malley-Simpson said.

The collision caused two other car crashes, she said, adding that a total of three cars and one bus were involved.

The students were taken to a hospital, and three reported injuries, O‘Malley-Simpson said. The other students were checked as a precaution.

The drivers of the bus and of one of the cars were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
