Maryland school bus crash sends 18 to hospital

(Reuters) - A Maryland school bus crashed into a car on Monday morning, sending 18 people to the hospital in a four-vehicle accident, school officials said.

Sixteen high school students were traveling on a bus when it rear-ended a car about one mile away from Henry E. Lackey High School in Marbury, about 30 miles south of Washington, Charles County Public Schools spokeswoman Katie O‘Malley-Simpson said.

The collision caused two other car crashes, she said, adding that a total of three cars and one bus were involved.

The students were taken to a hospital, and three reported injuries, O‘Malley-Simpson said. The other students were checked as a precaution.

The drivers of the bus and of one of the cars were also taken to the hospital with injuries.