Maryland bishop charged in drunken-driving death released on bail

(Reuters) - A Maryland Episcopal bishop accused of killing a cyclist while driving drunk and texting posted $2.5 million bail on Thursday and was released from jail, her attorney said.

Bishop Suffragan Heather Cook, the Maryland Diocese’s first female bishop and second highest official, was released pending trial and will enter an in-patient alcohol treatment facility, her lawyer, David Irwin, said in a statement.

Cook is not allowed to drive as part of the release agreement.

She is charged with manslaughter in the Dec. 27 hit-and-run death of cyclist Tom Palermo in Baltimore, according to court documents. She is also charged with drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident and causing an accident due to texting while driving.

Cook, 58, left the crash scene and returned about 30 minutes later, according to the documents. A breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.22, almost three times Maryland’s 0.8 limit.

She is on administrative leave pending a church investigation and resolution of criminal charges. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.