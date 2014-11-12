FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland man dies from storage shed blast injuries
November 12, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland man dies from storage shed blast injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland man has died from injuries suffered in a storage shed explosion last week that damaged nearby houses, a fire official said on Wednesday.

Bernard Toporzycki, 56, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Tuesday at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, according to Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci.

Toporzycki suffered massive injuries on Saturday when a storage shed behind his home blew up as he entered the shed.

The blast is believed to be accidental and is under investigation. The explosion damaged 11 nearby houses, breaking windows and ripping siding.

Reporting by John Clarke

