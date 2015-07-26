FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two killed, six injured in boat accident near Baltimore bridge
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 26, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Two killed, six injured in boat accident near Baltimore bridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two women were killed and six people injured when a passenger boat slammed into a concrete abutment at a major bridge in Baltimore early on Sunday, police said.

Two bodies were pulled from the water near the Francis Scott Key Bridge spanning the Patapsco River, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police said in a statement.

Six other passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, the severity of which were not immediately known, police said.

The power boat hit a concrete piling along a shipping channel that protects the bridge from boat strikes, police said. The protective structure is about 50 yards from the bridge.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.