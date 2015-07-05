FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Boat explosion in Maryland injures 10 people

John Clarke

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Reuters) - Ten people, including three children, were injured when a boat refueling at a Chesapeake Bay marina in Maryland exploded in flames on Saturday night, authorities said on Sunday.

The injured were rushed to local hospitals, including five who were taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s burn unit in Washington, D.C.

The 38-foot cabin cruiser was refueling around 6:30 p.m. ET at a Solomons Island marina, about 75 miles southeast of Washington, when an unknown source ignited the vessel and caused a flash fire, according to the Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue department.

A dock attendant had noticed a gas sheen around the boat and a strong smell of fuel, a Department of Natural Resources police spokeswoman said.

The explosion occurred when the boat owner, a 36-year-old man from Solomons, opened the engine compartment hatch, authorities said.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, authorities said.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
