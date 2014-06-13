FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police gun down bull on the loose in downtown Baltimore
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 13, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Police gun down bull on the loose in downtown Baltimore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An escaped bull led Baltimore police on a 45-minute chase through downtown on Friday before officers gunned it down, police said.

The adult bull was shot because it was increasingly becoming aggressive, a police statement said.

The bull had fled a nearby slaughterhouse and was captured in a video posted on Twitter trotting down the median strip of a busy downtown street, shocking onlookers while it dodged traffic.

“Officers tried several times to contain the bull,” spokeswoman Sergeant Sarah Connolly told Reuters. “But each time he eluded us. He managed to travel a considerable distance.”

Several business owners called 911 to report the bull on the loose. The animal was shot around 11 a.m.

Police did not release the name of the slaughterhouse.

(The story is refiled to change “medium” to “median” in 3rd paragraph)

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.