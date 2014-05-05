FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine hurt as closed steel plant in Baltimore collapses
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 5, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Nine hurt as closed steel plant in Baltimore collapses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (Reuters) - The roof of a five-story mill building undergoing demolition at the former Bethlehem Steel plant near Baltimore collapsed on Monday, injuring nine workers, officials said.

Thirteen workers were inside the mill at Sparrows Point, Maryland, tearing the building down when its roof collapsed at about 10 a.m, according to a statement from Bloomfield Hills-based MCM Management Corp, which was handling the demolition.

The workers were able to get out of the rubble, and the injured were taken to hospitals, according to Baltimore County Fire Department Lieutenant Paul Massarelli. One remained in critical condition and three others were in serious condition on Monday evening, he added.

Sparrows Point was once home to one of the largest steel mills in the world and employed 31,000 workers. It is near Dundalk, Maryland.

Bethlehem Steel filed for bankruptcy protection in 2001. After a series of owners, the site was purchased in 2012 by Hilco SP LLC and by Commercial Development Co Inc, a real estate development company.

MCM said it is investigating the collapse and working with state and local authorities to determine the cause.

Reporting by John Clarke, Ian Simpson and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Scott Malone, Cynthia Osterman and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.