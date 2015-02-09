FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two injured in small plane crash near U.S. Army base in Maryland
February 9, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Two injured in small plane crash near U.S. Army base in Maryland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A small, single-engine plane crashed on Sunday in a wooded area near Fort Meade, a U.S. Army base in Maryland, injuring two men, state police said.

The plane, identified as a 1970 Grumman American AA-1, crashed around 2 p.m. EST shortly after taking off from an airport in nearby Odenton, Maryland.

The victims are identified as pilot Jeffry P. Barnett, 57, of Glen Burnie, and Thomas L. Cline, 82, of Silver Spring.

Emergency responders found the plane upside down on the edge of Fort Meade, which is located between Baltimore and Washington and home to the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command.

It took nearly an hour to extract the men from the wreckage, according to emergency officials. They were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The plane had just taken off from Tipton Airport in Ft. Meade, where it was based, and crashed a few hundred yards (meters) from the airstrip, according to a police statement. Its planned destination is not known, police said.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Paul Simao and Eric Walsh

