Mother, two daughters found dead in car outside Maryland school

(Reuters) - A woman from Guyana and her two infant daughters were found dead in a car parked outside a Hagerstown, Maryland, middle school, police said on Tuesday.

Police received a 911 call around 6:00 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Monday, reporting that three people in a vehicle parked outside the school appeared unresponsive.

The woman, 32, was found in the reclined front seat of a small, silver-colored car, and the daughters, ages 9 and 18 months, were in the back in safety seats, a police spokesman said.

The car was unlocked and the ignition was off. The father, also from Guyana and a Hagerstown resident, is not a suspect in the deaths, the spokesman said.

The woman had recently stayed at a shelter in West Virginia, he said.

There were no signs of violence and the cause of death is under investigation.