FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mother, two daughters found dead in car outside Maryland school
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 17, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mother, two daughters found dead in car outside Maryland school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman from Guyana and her two infant daughters were found dead in a car parked outside a Hagerstown, Maryland, middle school, police said on Tuesday.

Police received a 911 call around 6:00 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Monday, reporting that three people in a vehicle parked outside the school appeared unresponsive.

The woman, 32, was found in the reclined front seat of a small, silver-colored car, and the daughters, ages 9 and 18 months, were in the back in safety seats, a police spokesman said.

The car was unlocked and the ignition was off. The father, also from Guyana and a Hagerstown resident, is not a suspect in the deaths, the spokesman said.

The woman had recently stayed at a shelter in West Virginia, he said.

There were no signs of violence and the cause of death is under investigation.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson, Gunna Dickson and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.