FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio rabbi held on charges of sexually abusing Maryland girl
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 29, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ohio rabbi held on charges of sexually abusing Maryland girl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio rabbi charged with sexually abusing a Maryland girl was ordered held on $500,000 bail and to turn in his passport, officials in Baltimore said on Thursday.

The rabbi, 50-year-old Frederick Karp, was charged Wednesday with sexually abusing the minor between July 2009 and December 2014 while visiting with her family in Baltimore.

Karp faces charges including sexual abuse of a minor and perverted practice, according to police.He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on $500,000 bail, said a spokeswoman for the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office.Karp, who is from the Cleveland suburb of Beachwood, was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 15. He was extradited to Maryland on Wednesday.

The judge ordered Karp not to have contact with any children.

Attempts to reach the defendant’s lawyer were unsuccessful.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.