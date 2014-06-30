Maryland kayakers rescued after 200-foot fall dam

(Reuters) - Two Maryland kayakers were recovering on Monday from injuries sustained after falling 200 feet down a Baltimore County dam, according to Baltimore County police.

The two men were rescued in a two-hour operation late on Sunday after apparently going over the rim of the Prettyboy Dam, police said. Damaged kayaks were found at the base of the dam.

One man was hospitalized in serious condition. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Prettyboy and two other reservoirs in the county are owned by the city of Baltimore.