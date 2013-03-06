FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland Senate votes to repeal state's death penalty
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 6, 2013 / 5:57 PM / in 5 years

Maryland Senate votes to repeal state's death penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley addresses the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Maryland’s Senate voted on Wednesday to repeal the state’s death penalty, putting it on a path to becoming the 18th state to abolish executions.

The Senate voted 27 to 20 to repeal the law, according to a legislative spokesperson. The bill next goes to the state House of Delegates, where supporters believe they have enough votes for it to pass.

The measure would likely be signed by Governor Martin O‘Malley, who opposes capital punishment.

Maryland’s last execution was in 2005.

Maryland is among 33 states with a death penalty, according to Richard Dieter, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.