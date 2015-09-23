Three men indicted in plot to fly drugs into Maryland prison by drone

(Reuters) - Three Maryland men, including a convicted murderer serving a life term, were indicted on charges of attempting to fly drugs and pornography into a prison using a drone, officials said on Wednesday.

The Aug. 22 scheme was foiled when officers arrested two men parked on a road near the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland, and seized pornographic video discs, tobacco, a loaded handgun, illegal drugs and the drone, police said.

The two, Thaddeus Shortz, 25, of Knoxville, and Keith Brian Russell, 29, of Silver Spring, were indicted on 39 felony and misdemeanor counts, including narcotics and illegal gun possession charges, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement.

Both men, who are former inmates of the prison, face up to 20 years behind bars and fines if convicted.

Charles Brooks, 43, who is serving a life sentence at the prison, was charged with 33 misdemeanor counts including possession of drugs, contraband and a telecommunications device.

For each count, Brooks faces at least three years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.

Authorities found Brooks had a mobile phone, tobacco and pornographic DVDs, police said. It was not known whether the items were from a drone delivery, police said.

Shortz and Russell had made other attempts to use a drone for prison deliveries, and there were previous sightings of a drone at the prison, police said.

Shortz was apprehended without incident and Russell was captured after attempting to flee and hide in a dumpster, police said.

In July, a drone dropped a package of heroin, marijuana and tobacco in the recreation yard of an Ohio prison, sparking a fight.

Last year, a drone was used to try to smuggle phones, marijuana and tobacco into a South Carolina prison, but it crashed outside the facility’s walls.