Two dozen arrested in drug bust in Maryland's Eastern Shore
#U.S.
August 21, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Two dozen arrested in drug bust in Maryland's Eastern Shore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Two dozen people alleged to be part of a drug-trafficking gang have been arrested on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, with narcotics worth $13 million seized, police said on Friday.

The operation stemmed from an investigation that began in July in four Eastern Shore counties, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

“This was a large-scale investigation of drug dealers and users,” spokeswoman Elena Russo said. “There are others who will be arrested.”

Those arrested range from two teenagers to a 67-year-old man. They face a variety of charges, including felony and misdemeanor drug violations.

Police seized 926 marijuana plants, two pounds of marijuana, about three-quarters of an ounce of heroin, 6-1/2 ounces of cocaine, and at least 500 ecstasy pills, police said.

Five vehicles, 50 guns and nearly $23,000 in cash were also seized. The illegal drugs recovered have an estimated street value of $13 million, police said.

Reporting by Donna Owens; Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
