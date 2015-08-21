Two dozen arrested in drug bust in Maryland's Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Two dozen people alleged to be part of a drug-trafficking gang have been arrested on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, with narcotics worth $13 million seized, police said on Friday.

The operation stemmed from an investigation that began in July in four Eastern Shore counties, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

“This was a large-scale investigation of drug dealers and users,” spokeswoman Elena Russo said. “There are others who will be arrested.”

Those arrested range from two teenagers to a 67-year-old man. They face a variety of charges, including felony and misdemeanor drug violations.

Police seized 926 marijuana plants, two pounds of marijuana, about three-quarters of an ounce of heroin, 6-1/2 ounces of cocaine, and at least 500 ecstasy pills, police said.

Five vehicles, 50 guns and nearly $23,000 in cash were also seized. The illegal drugs recovered have an estimated street value of $13 million, police said.