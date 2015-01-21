Two bodies recovered from Maryland waterfront mansion fire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Reuters) - Two bodies were recovered on Wednesday from the charred remains of a Maryland home after a massive blaze ripped through the waterfront mansion on Monday and left six members of a family missing, fire officials said.

Cadaver dogs helped searchers locate the two bodies, which have not been identified, according to Anne Arundel Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies.Two adults and four children have been missing since the fire destroyed the Annapolis home.

They are believed to be Lexi and Katie Boone, their cousins Wes and Charlotte Boone and their grandparents Don and Sandra Pyle, according to local media.

Davies would not say whether the recovered bodies were adults or children.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

The mother of Lexi and Katie Boone wrote on Facebook that the fire has been “one big nightmare that I can’t wake up from.”

“I never knew that I could hurt this badly,” Stacey Boone wrote.

Don Pyle is chief operating officer of the privately held technology company ScienceLogic, the company’s chief technology officer Antonio Piraino said in an email.

The fire left the large home unstable, slowing the search process, Davies said. The first, second and third floors of the 16,000-square-foot home collapsed into the basement, he said.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the second floor of the home in Annapolis, about 30 miles east of Washington.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has an investigative team at the site due to the large size of the fire and presumed fatalities, a spokesman said.