Two more bodies pulled from rubble of fire that destroyed Maryland mansion

(Reuters) - Two more bodies were pulled on Thursday from the rubble of a Maryland waterfront mansion that was destroyed by fire this week, leaving two people still missing, officials said.

Two other bodies were recovered on Wednesday from the home destroyed in a massive blaze on Monday, said Anne Arundel Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies.

None of the bodies has been identified.

Missing are Alexis Boone, 8, her sister Kaitlyn Boone, 7, their cousins Wesley Boone, 6, and Charlotte Boone, 8 and their grandparents Don and Sandra Pyle.

Don Pyle is chief operating officer of the privately held technology company ScienceLogic.

The Boone and Pyle families released a statement saying they were ”blessed that so many family, friends, and neighbors have come together for us in our time of need.”“Life is fragile. Make time today to embrace your loved ones,” they said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

It broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Monday in the Annapolis home, about 30 miles east of Washington.

The first, second and third floors of the 16,000-square-foot home collapsed into the basement, Davies said.