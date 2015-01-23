FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fifth body found after fire at Maryland waterfront mansion
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 23, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fifth body found after fire at Maryland waterfront mansion

John Clarke

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fifth body was pulled on Friday from the rubble of a waterfront mansion destroyed by a massive fire this week in Maryland’s capital Annapolis, leaving one person still missing, officials said.

Four other bodies were recovered on Wednesday and Thursday from the home destroyed in Monday’s blaze, said Anne Arundel Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies.

None of the bodies has been identified. 

Missing are Alexis Boone, 8, her sister Kaitlyn Boone, 7, their cousins Wesley Boone, 6, and Charlotte Boone, 8, and their grandparents Don Pyle and Sandra Pyle. Don Pyle is chief operating officer of the privately held technology company ScienceLogic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.