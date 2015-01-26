Sixth body found after fire at Maryland waterfront mansion

(Reuters) - A sixth body was recovered on Monday from the rubble of a waterfront Maryland mansion destroyed by fire a week ago, and all the victims are believed to have been found, officials said.

Five bodies were recovered last week from the home destroyed in the Jan. 19 fire in Annapolis, the state capital.

“All occupants are believed to be accounted for,” the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a statement.

None of the bodies has been identified. Operations at the site are expected to continue for another 48 hours, it said.

Missing are Alexis Boone, 8; her sister Kaitlyn Boone, 7; their cousins Wesley Boone, 6; and Charlotte Boone, 8; and their grandparents Don Pyle and Sandra Pyle. Don Pyle was chief operating officer of the privately held technology company ScienceLogic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.