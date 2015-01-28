FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deadly Maryland fire blamed on electrical failure
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 28, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Deadly Maryland fire blamed on electrical failure

John Clarke

2 Min Read

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Reuters) - An electrical failure ignited a large, dry Christmas treeand sparked a fire that tore through a Maryland waterfront mansion last week, killing six family members, investigators said on Wednesday.

The Annapolis blaze on Jan. 19 was ruled accidental, said Anne Arundel Fire Department Chief Allan Graves at a news conference.

Killed in the fire were Alexis Boone, 8, her sister Kaitlyn Boone, 7, their cousins Wesley Boone, 6, and Charlotte Boone, 8, and their grandparents Don Pyle, 56, and Sandra Pyle, 53.

Don Pyle was chief operating officer of the privately held technology company ScienceLogic.

Investigators found that a failure in a nearby wall outlet spread to the 15-foot tree, which stood in an atrium of the 16,000-foot home, Graves said.

Sleeping and living areas were connected to the room, Graves said, adding that the fire quickly spread and engulfed the home, located about 30 miles east of Washington.

Workers needed several days to recover the six bodies from the rubble, after the home’s first, second and third floors had collapsed into the basement.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.