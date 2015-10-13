FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland spy base crash suspect faces more charges
October 13, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Maryland spy base crash suspect faces more charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man who allegedly stole a car and crashed into a gate at the Maryland base of the U.S. National Security Agency last week is facing multiple charges including robbery, assault, and gun and traffic violations, authorities said.

Police have charged Dontae Small, 41, of Baltimore, with 13 violations ranging from driving with a revoked license to attempting to elude police, Anne Arundel County Police said on Monday. Small is being held in a Baltimore jail without bail on robbery, assault and gun-related charges.

Officers were trying to stop Small, a suspect in a Baltimore carjacking, when he crashed the vehicle on Wednesday into a gate at Fort Meade, Maryland, home to the spy agency, police said.

Small then ran onto the base, about 20 miles northeast of Washington. Police arrested him the next morning as he hid in a wooded area.

The incident prompted a search for the suspect, lockdown of six schools and an order for residents to remain inside their homes, police said.

In March, two men dressed as women tried to ram their vehicle into the National Security Agency’s entrance gates at the base before guards shot one of them dead, officials said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

