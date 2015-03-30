Police officer hurt in gate-crashing attempt at U.S. spy agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A National Security Agency police officer was among those injured when someone tried to crash a vehicle on Monday into the entrance gate at the NSA headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, the agency said in a statement.
One of the vehicle’s occupants was killed when NSA police opened fire, and the second occupant was wounded and taken to a hospital, the statement said. The injured NSA police officer was also taken to a hospital, it said.
