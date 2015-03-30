One dead, one hurt trying to drive vehicle into U.S. spy agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One person was killed and another injured on Monday when they tried to drive a vehicle into the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland, the military installation said in a statement.
“NSA security personnel prevented them from gaining access to the installation,” the statement said. It quoted Fort Meade’s garrison commander, Colonel Brian Foley, as saying: “The incident has been contained and is under investigation.”
Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey