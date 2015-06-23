Maryland Governor Hogan diagnosed with an aggressive cancer

(Reuters) - Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said on Monday he has an aggressive cancer of the lymph nodes but will continue to work during months of grueling chemotherapy.

Hogan, 59, told a news conference in the capital, Annapolis, that he had been diagnosed with stage III non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Exams had turned up about 30 to 40 tumors in his abdomen, neck and groin, he said.

Hogan, who took office in January, called the cancer “very advanced and very aggressive” but said it was one that responded well to chemotherapy. He said he had initial treatments and would soon start 18 weeks of chemotherapy.

“With my faith, my family and my friends, I know I won’t just beat this disease but that I’ll be a better and stronger person and governor when we get to the other side of it,” Hogan said.

A commercial real estate broker who had never held elective office, Hogan upset Democratic Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown in November to win the governorship after campaigning on a tax-cutting platform.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Feeling ill, Hogan had canceled meetings and appearances since returning from a trade mission to Asia about two weeks ago.

Hogan said he had noticed a golf ball-sized lump in his throat while shaving before leaving for the 12-day trip. He felt fine during the mission, but on his return, exams first turned up a dozen tumors in his throat and then 20 to 30 more in his abdomen and groin.

“It was just like peeling an onion,” he said of the discoveries. Hogan said he would continue working around his chemotherapy appointments.

Hogan, who appeared with his wife, Yumi, and one of his three daughters at his side, said he hoped his cancer would raise awareness of the disease.

Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, and co-chairman Sharon Day said in a statement they were praying for him and his family.

“Gov. Larry Hogan is a fighter, and we’re confident he will fight this cancer head on,” Priebus said.