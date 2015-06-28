Maryland Governor Hogan begins chemotherapy treatment

(Reuters) - Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said on Sunday that he had completed his first round of chemotherapy to treat an aggressive cancer of the lymph nodes.

Hogan, 59, said on his Facebook page that he feels “healthy and strong” after finishing the first 24 hours of chemotherapy for stage III non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I‘m happy to report that things could not be going any better,” he said. “We are killing cancer cells left and right and I have no side effects.”

The first-term governor, surrounded by his wife and his three children, announced on Monday that he has cancer, and said exams had turned up about 30 to 40 tumors in his abdomen, neck and groin.

Hogan, who took office in January, called the cancer very advanced and very aggressive but said it was one that responded well to chemotherapy.

Hogan said he would continue working around his chemotherapy appointments that he expects to last 18 weeks.

A commercial real estate broker who had never held elected office, Hogan upset Democratic Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown in November to win the governorship after campaigning on a tax-cutting platform.

Hogan had canceled meetings and appearances since returning from a trade mission to Asia about two weeks ago because he felt ill.

Hogan said he had noticed a golf ball-sized lump in his throat while shaving before leaving for the 12-day trip. He felt fine during the mission, but on his return, exams first turned up a dozen tumors in his throat and then 20 to 30 more in his abdomen and groin.