Heatstroke killed Maryland woman, daughters found in car: coroner
September 13, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Heatstroke killed Maryland woman, daughters found in car: coroner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANNAPOLIS Md. (Reuters) - (This version of the story first published on August 12 corrects the age of the younger child in paragraph 2 to 5 months, not 9 months)

A Maryland mother from Guyana and her two infant daughters found dead inside a car in June died of accidental heatstroke, the state medical examiner’s office said on Tuesday.

Police discovered Allison Pluck, 32, and her daughters Shameka Gill and Shania Gill, ages 5 months and 18 months, unresponsive in a vehicle outside a Hagerstown school on June 16.

The cause of death was hyperthermia and environmental heat exposure, medical examiner’s spokesman Bruce Goldfarb said.

Pluck was found in the reclined front seat of a small, silver-colored car. The daughters were in the back in safety seats, police have said.

The car was unlocked and the ignition was off.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

