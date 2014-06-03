FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland postal worker accused of stealing 20,000 pieces of mail
#U.S.
June 3, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland postal worker accused of stealing 20,000 pieces of mail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANNAPOLIS Md. (Reuters) - A U.S. postal carrier and horror story writer from Maryland has been charged by federal authorities with stealing more than 20,000 pieces of mail, according to court records.

Mailman Jeffrey Shipley “failed to deliver, embezzled and stole over 20,000 pieces of mail,” according to federal charges filed last week with the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. He faces one count each of mail theft and delaying the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service began investigating in February after a tip that Shipley was stealing mail. The items included jewelry, gift cards, credit cards, prescription medication, passports and Netflix Inc movies, according to court documents.

Investigators found post office furniture at his Millersville, Maryland, home along with the stolen mail, the documents said.

Shipley also wrote horror stories and self-published a book entitled “Tales of Blood and Roses.”

According to his website, he was frustrated with his postal job.

“Growing up, I was certain that I’d be an artist,” he wrote. “I was good, but I didn’t apply my talent. Eventually I found myself with two children whom I adored, and a job I despised. My creative nature was left unfulfilled.”

Shipley’s lawyer, Premal Tarun Dharia, was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson and Sandra Maler

