FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-security officer charged with cooking meth at U.S. government lab
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 18, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-security officer charged with cooking meth at U.S. government lab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - A former security officer at a federal laboratory in Maryland was charged on Tuesday with trying to make methamphetamine there, and his lawyer said he was expected to plead guilty.

The suspect, Christopher Bartley, 41, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, faces one count in U.S. District Court of attempting to make the drug at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), also in Gaithersburg.

The charge stems from a July 18 explosion in an NIST laboratory that set off heat sensors in the building. Bartley was slightly injured in the blast.

An NIST spokeswoman said Bartley resigned the day after the explosion.

Steven VanGrack, Bartley’s attorney, said a plea agreement had been reached and Bartley was expected to plead guilty. Bartley, a military veteran, had been conducting “an unauthorized training experiment that failed,” VanGrack said.

Bartley faces up to 20 years in prison.

Reporting by Donna Owens; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.