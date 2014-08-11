Maryland nanny steals $431,542 from her bosses

(Reuters) - A Maryland nanny who stole $431,542 from her employers to gamble and buy a house in Africa pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges, prosecutors said.

Kadiatu Sahid Kamara, 50, of Gaithersburg, had access to checks linked to a married couple’s money market account while she was caring for their children, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

She forged signatures on 118 checks between May 2011 and May 2013 and put the money in her bank account, according to a plea agreement.

She used it to buy a house in Africa, send money transfers, and take trips to a West Virginia casino, the statement said.

Kamara pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. She faces a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and has agreed to pay back the money.