Maryland nanny who stole $431,542 from bosses sentenced to prison
October 28, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland nanny who stole $431,542 from bosses sentenced to prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland nanny who stole $431,542 from her employers to gamble and buy a house in Africa has been sentenced to three years in prison, a prosecutor said.

Kadiatu Sahid Kamara, 50, of Gaithersburg was sentenced on Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said in a statement. She pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in August.

Kamara had access to checks linked to a married couple’s money market account while she was caring for their children, according to prosecutors.

She forged signatures on 118 checks between May 2011 and May 2013 and put the money in her bank account. She used it to buy a house in Africa, send money transfers, and take trips to a West Virginia casino, prosecutors have said.

Kamara has also agreed to pay back the money.

Reporting by Ian Simpson

