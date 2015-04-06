FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eight people, including seven children, found dead in Maryland home
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 6, 2015 / 11:10 PM / 2 years ago

Eight people, including seven children, found dead in Maryland home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eight family members, including seven children between the ages of 6 and 16, were found dead in a Maryland home on Monday, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning, local media and police said.

Princess Anne, Maryland police said in a statement that a citizen called to report a missing co-worker. When police arrived at the home, they found it locked and undisturbed.

When police entered the home, they found one adult and seven children dead. Police said no foul play is suspected, but did not give a cause of death in the release.

Delmarvanow.com, a Gannett news website, quoted police as saying the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. Princess Anne police said in their statement that the case was still under investigation, and gave no further details.

Princess Anne is a town of about 3,300 located about 134 miles southeast of Baltimore.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.