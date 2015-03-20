FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland police officer suspended for putting gun to man's mouth
March 20, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Maryland police officer suspended for putting gun to man's mouth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Maryland police officer has been suspended after being indicted for allegedly putting his gun to a man’s head and mouth, police said on Friday.

Prince George’s County Police Officer Jenchesky Santiago was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on first-degree assault and other charges stemming from the May 2014 incident, the department said in a statement.

“These actions are not indicative of the high standards we expect of our officers,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Mark Magaw said.

The charges come as U.S. police are under heightened scrutiny after the 2014 deaths of men by officers in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York.

Santiago is alleged to have held a gun to a man’s head and mouth while on duty, the statement said. It said there were no injuries but did not give any details.

Santiago has been with the Prince George’s police for three years and has been suspended without pay, the department said. Santiago’s lawyer, Steven Sunday, did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler

