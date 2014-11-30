FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Maryland prosecutor in apparent suicide, police say
November 30, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Top Maryland prosecutor in apparent suicide, police say

John Clarke

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of Maryland’s top prosecutors, who recently lost a re-election bid after 20 years in office, died Saturday morning of an apparent suicide, police said on Sunday.

Carroll County prosecutor Jerry Barnes, 66, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Westminster home at around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Barnes was a former Army Green Beret, who was decorated with the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. He had served as state’s attorney since 1994 and was a specialist in drug enforcement, according to his official biography.

Barnes was preparing to leave office after losing a Republican primary earlier this year to challenger Brian DeLeonardo, who won 54 percent of the vote according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Corporal Jon Light confirmed the death Sunday. Barnes’ body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

Editing By Frank McGurtyn and Crispian Balmer

