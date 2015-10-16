FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio rabbi sentenced to 22 years in prison for child sex abuse
October 16, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Ohio rabbi sentenced to 22 years in prison for child sex abuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio rabbi has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty in Maryland to sexually abusing an underage girl, court documents showed.

Rabbi Frederick Karp, 51, of Beachwood, Ohio, was sentenced by a Baltimore County Circuit Court judge on Thursday. His sentence includes five years of supervised probation after release.

Karp pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense, court filings showed. He was arrested in New York in January.

Baltimore County prosecutor Lisa Dever told the Cleveland Jewish News that the plea included charges from Cleveland based on events that allegedly occurred at Karp’s home. She said the three victims lived in Baltimore County at the time of the events.

(This story has been refiled to change attribution in fourth paragraph to Cleveland Jewish News instead of Baltimore Jewish News)

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

