Maryland high school evacuated after bomb threat, package found

(Reuters) - A Maryland high school was evacuated on Friday when a suspicious device was discovered outside the building after a bomb threat, a Baltimore County Police Department spokesman said.

Kenwood High School in Essex, a Baltimore suburb, closed early on Friday “due to a threat and an abundance of caution,” the school said in a statement.

The package was discovered early on Friday. The bomb threat was emailed Thursday, but was not read until Friday, the spokesman said. Tactical teams are at the school.