Maryland high school evacuated after bomb threat, package found
December 5, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland high school evacuated after bomb threat, package found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland high school was evacuated on Friday when a suspicious device was discovered outside the building after a bomb threat, a Baltimore County Police Department spokesman said.

Kenwood High School in Essex, a Baltimore suburb, closed early on Friday “due to a threat and an abundance of caution,” the school said in a statement.

The package was discovered early on Friday. The bomb threat was emailed Thursday, but was not read until Friday, the spokesman said. Tactical teams are at the school.

Reporting by John Clarke and Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey

