Maryland boy plotted school attack with gun, bombs: police
November 3, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland boy plotted school attack with gun, bombs: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Maryland police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they allege planned to bring a gun and bombs to his school to kill people, authorities said on Monday.

The boy planned to take three crude, homemade bombs and a handgun to the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson and “he wanted to kill people,” the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement.

The boy, a 10th-grade student at the school, was a suspect in car break-ins on Saturday in the Monkton area, about 65 miles north of Washington. He showed police investigating the thefts a handgun and devices believed to be explosive.

A bomb squad cleared three explosive devices and also found bomb tools and parts, the statement said.

The boy was sent for a psychiatric evaluation and is being held at a juvenile justice facility. He has been charged as a juvenile with several counts including possession of a destructive device, theft and a handgun violation.

Police believe he was acting alone. The investigation continues, the statement said.

The incident came little more than a week after a 15-year-old student in Marysville, Washington, opened fire in a high school cafeteria. Four people were killed or died from their wounds, including the shooter, and two were wounded.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

