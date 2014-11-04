FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland teen charged as adult in alleged school attack plan
November 4, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland teen charged as adult in alleged school attack plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sash Nemphos is pictured in this handout booking photo provided by the Baltimore County police department. Nemphos, the 16-year-old Maryland boy police allege planned to bring a gun and bombs to his school to kill people, will be charged as an adult, authorities said November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baltimore County police department/Handout

(Reuters) - A 16-year-old Maryland boy who police allege planned to kill people at his school in the Baltimore suburbs with a gun and bombs has been charged as an adult, authorities said.

The suspect, Sash Nemphos, of Monkton, Maryland, planned to take homemade bombs and a handgun to the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement late on Monday.

Nemphos, a 10th-grade student, took the gun to school in a backpack on Friday but decided to hold off on his plans until Monday, police said.

On Saturday, police questioned Nemphos as a suspect in car thefts when he told them of his planned attack, according to the statement.

He was originally accused as a juvenile but prosecutors decided that he should be charged as an adult, police said.

Charges include possession of a destructive device, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, theft and a handgun violation, according to authorities. Nemphos is being held without bail.

The incident came little more than a week after a student in Marysville, Washington, opened fire in a high school cafeteria, killing four people and wounding two others, witnesses said.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
