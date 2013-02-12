FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Maryland college students dead in murder-suicide shooting
February 12, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Two Maryland college students dead in murder-suicide shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two University of Maryland students died early on Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide shooting, and a third was wounded in the incident, police said.

The shooting began shortly after the gunman set a fire around 1 a.m. in the basement of his house near the campus in College Park. When his two roommates came to see what was happening, he shot them in front of the house, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County police said.

The gunman then went to the back of the home and killed himself. One roommate was pronounced dead at a hospital and the second suffered wounds that are not life-threatening, the spokeswoman said.

The ages and identities of the students were not released. The incident is under investigation, the spokeswoman said.

Police declined to identify what type of gun was used.

University President Wallace Loh said in a statement: “We are all shocked and saddened by this morning’s tragic events. We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of the victims.”

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Dan Grebler

