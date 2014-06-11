FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kayaker who sparked Maryland shooter scare may have shot himself: police
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 11, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Kayaker who sparked Maryland shooter scare may have shot himself: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Virginia man who sparked an April scare in Maryland when he told police he had been shot while paddling his kayak may have wounded himself, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Investigators had grown suspicious of 56-year-old David Seafolk-Kopp’s claim that he had seen a red dot from a laser scope on his midsection before a bullet struck him and lodged in his back.

Police went to the man’s Reston, Virginia, home last week with a search warrant, looking to see if he owned the weapon that fired the bullet doctors had removed from his body.

When they arrived, they found Seafolk-Kopp suffering from two new self-inflicted gunshot wounds, said Sergeant Brian Albert of the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. Police do not believe the shootings were a suicide attempt.

Seafolk-Kopp had stopped cooperating with police after gunpowder residue was found on his body.

“It just didn’t make sense,” Albert said. He did not offer any motive for why the man might have shot himself.

Seafolk-Kopp owns 31 registered firearms and has not been charged with any crime, Albert said.

(The story corrects spelling of wounds in fourth paragraph)

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.