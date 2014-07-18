FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland man killed while testing bulletproof vest
July 18, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland man killed while testing bulletproof vest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland man faced murder charges on Friday after accidentally shooting his friend while testing out a bulletproof vest, a shooting reportedly recorded on a video camera.

Baltimore police arrested Mark Ramiro, 30, after he fatally shot Darnell Mitchell, 28, late on Wednesday.

The Baltimore Sun reported on Friday the shooting was recorded on a video camera by a third person.

In that video, Mitchell brags that he is about to take a “deuce deuce in the chest” - a shot from a .22-caliber bullet - before Ramiro, who is seen standing in front of Mitchell, fired the handgun once. He struck Mitchell just above the vest, the newspaper said.

Police would not comment on specific evidence.

Ramiro drove Mitchell to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Ramiro is being held on homicide charges and weapons violations.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Bill Trott

