Two men arrested in Maryland high school shooting

(Reuters) - Maryland police have arrested two men for a high school shooting during a basketball game in February that wounded two students, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Police arrested Brandon Tyler, 21, and Chandler Davenport, 19, on Tuesday for the Feb. 4 shooting outside the Frederick High School gym during a junior varsity basketball game, Frederick police spokesman Lieutenant Clark Pennington said at a news conference.

Pennington said Tyler was the shooter. Both men are from Frederick, about 50 miles northwest of Washington, and the incident was gang related, he said.

Pennington said there may be more people involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Tyler and Davenport face charges of assault, conspiracy, reckless endangerment and weapons counts.

The victims, ages 14 and 15, are recovering from their injuries. One was shot in the back and the other in the leg.