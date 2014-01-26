FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police identify two killed in Maryland mall shooting
January 26, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Police identify two killed in Maryland mall shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police identified the two Zumiez skate shop employees killed at a mall shooting near Baltimore on Saturday as Brianna Benlolo, 21, and Tyler Johnson, 25.

Benlolo was from College Park, Maryland, and Johnson was from Ellicott City, Maryland, the Howard County Police Department said on its Twitter page.

The gunman, who has not been identified, opened fire with a shotgun in the skate shop at a crowded shopping mall, killing the two store employees and wounding another person, before apparently killing himself, police said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis

