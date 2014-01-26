Police identify two killed in Maryland mall shooting

(Reuters) - Police identified the two Zumiez skate shop employees killed at a mall shooting near Baltimore on Saturday as Brianna Benlolo, 21, and Tyler Johnson, 25.

Benlolo was from College Park, Maryland, and Johnson was from Ellicott City, Maryland, the Howard County Police Department said on its Twitter page.

The gunman, who has not been identified, opened fire with a shotgun in the skate shop at a crowded shopping mall, killing the two store employees and wounding another person, before apparently killing himself, police said.