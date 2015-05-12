FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland woman charged after skin shavings found in roommates' milk
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 12, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Maryland woman charged after skin shavings found in roommates' milk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland woman who allegedly shaved skin off her feet and put it in her roommates’ milk has been charged with felony poisoning and assault, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Sarah Schrock, 56, of Mechanicsville, was charged with one count of contaminating food or drink, a felony, and with three counts of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor, the spokeswoman said.

Two roommates were at Schrock’s residence on May 4 when they began choking after drinking a glass of milk, police said.

The roommates then coughed up what appeared to be human skin shavings, according to police. A third person, seeing their reaction, emptied her glass in the sink.

The roommates poured the milk through a strainer and discovered bits of shaved skin similar to the kind Schrock keeps in trays in her bedroom, police said.

Schrock has a hearing scheduled for June 2.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.