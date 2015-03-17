FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three stabbed at Baltimore's Morgan State University: report
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 17, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Three stabbed at Baltimore's Morgan State University: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three football players at Baltimore’s Morgan State University were stabbed on campus on Tuesday and one was seriously injured, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The incident happened near a football field and a campus apartment building. A police spokesman said a man was stabbed in the chest and taken to a hospital in very serious condition, and two other people were also injured, the newspaper said on its website.

Police Commissioner Anthony Batts said the victims were football players. He said a fourth person was involved and could be a suspect or person of interest, the newspaper said.

Spokesmen for the school and police were not immediately available to comment.

The stabbing was the second such incident on the school’s campus in five days. Police also were called when fights broke out at an on-campus party on Saturday, the Sun reported.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.