Maryland officials probe death of inmate in steam-filled cell
#U.S.
February 23, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Maryland officials probe death of inmate in steam-filled cell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Maryland officials are investigating the death of an prison inmate who was found dead in a steam-filled cell, a prison spokesman said on Sunday.

The inmate, Louis Leysath, 35, was serving a life sentence in Jessup Correctional Institution for murder when he was found on Friday in his cell, which was filled with steam, prison spokesman Mark Vernarelli said in a statement.

Vernarelli said the death occurred “under unusual circumstance.”

Correctional staff performed CPR on him, but Leysath was pronounced dead a short time later.

There was no fire in the cell, and no foul play is suspected. It is unclear whether the death was accidental or a suicide, Vernarelli said.

Leysath was housed alone. The investigation is continuing.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Eric Walsh

