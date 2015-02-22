Maryland officials probe death of inmate in steam-filled cell

(Reuters) - Maryland officials are investigating the death of an prison inmate who was found dead in a steam-filled cell, a prison spokesman said on Sunday.

The inmate, Louis Leysath, 35, was serving a life sentence in Jessup Correctional Institution for murder when he was found on Friday in his cell, which was filled with steam, prison spokesman Mark Vernarelli said in a statement.

Vernarelli said the death occurred “under unusual circumstance.”

Correctional staff performed CPR on him, but Leysath was pronounced dead a short time later.

There was no fire in the cell, and no foul play is suspected. It is unclear whether the death was accidental or a suicide, Vernarelli said.

Leysath was housed alone. The investigation is continuing.