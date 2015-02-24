FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland prison officers on leave after death in steamy cell
February 24, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland prison officers on leave after death in steamy cell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three Maryland correctional officers have been placed on administrative leave as officials investigate the death of an inmate in a steam-filled cell, a prison spokesman said on Tuesday.

Authorities are investigating what killed inmate Louis Leysath, 35, who was serving a life sentence in Jessup Correctional Institution for murder.

He was discovered on Friday in his cell, which was filled with steam, said prison spokesman Mark Vernarelli.

“This was a highly unusual and tragic occurrence,” Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services Stephen Moyer said in a statement.

There was no fire in the cell and no foul play is suspected. It is unclear whether the death was accidental or a suicide, Vernarelli said.

Correctional staff tried to resuscitate Leysath but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Leysath was housed alone. The investigation is continuing.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Ian Simpson and Bill Trott

