Fuel truck spill shuts down I-95 near Washington
March 10, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Fuel truck spill shuts down I-95 near Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tanker truck carrying biodiesel fuel overturned on Interstate 95 north of Washington on Tuesday, closing the busy highway, police said.

One person was injured in the accident about 10 miles northeast of the U.S. capital, said Sergeant Marc Black, a spokesman for the Maryland State Police.

I-95, a major East Coast thoroughfare, was closed in both directions but officials hope to have it reopened by the evening rush hour, he said. Black had no details on the cause of the accident.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department said on its Twitter feed that hazardous materials crews were containing the spill of an estimated 1,000 gallons of fuel.

Reporting by Ian Simpson, editing by G Crosse and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
